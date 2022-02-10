Johor polls: Police to deploy 5,000 additional officers, personnel

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said this brings the total number of police officers and personnel who will be on duty during the state polls to 16,000 people. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 10 — A total of 5,000 additional police officers and personnel will be deployed to Johor to help ensure the smooth running of the state election process.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said this brings the total number of police officers and personnel who will be on duty during the state polls to 16,000 people.

He also reminded all political parties contesting in the state election to comply with the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) at all times to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

“If there is any quarter who violates the SOP, we will issue a compound. Whatever needs to be investigated, we will investigate,” he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

In addition, Kamarul Zaman said police would also deploy “Pasukan Cantas” from Bukit Aman to ensure there is no disturbance or obstacle for the public to cast their votes.

“If there is any threat, lodge a report quickly. Voters don’t have to worry, the campaign and polling day will take place peacefully,” he said.

Although the Election Commission (EC) has yet to finalise the SOP for the Johor polls, many political parties have started work since the state legislative assembly was dissolved on January 22.

Yesterday, the EC announced that the polling for the 15th Johor state election would be on March 12, while the nomination on February 26 and early voting on March 8.

Its chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the EC, together with the Health Ministry and the National Security Council were in the midst of finalising the SOP for the state election to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama