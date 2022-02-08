Serdang police say road accident case involving ex-senior cop’s kin still under probe

Serdang district police chief ACP AA Anbalagan today denied the allegations made on social media that the case had been closed. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― A road accident case involving the kin of a former Bukit Aman Special Branch director is still under investigation, said Serdang district police chief ACP AA Anbalagan.

In a statement, Anbalagan denied the allegations made on social media that the case had been closed.

He said all necessary measures that needed to be taken in an investigation procedure had been fully implemented, adding that the suspect’s urine test came back negative and police have yet to receive the result for blood toxicology test from the Chemistry Department.

“The power to close any investigation is not under police jurisdiction,” he said.

The crash on February 1 involved a car and a motorcycle on the Maju Expressway (MEX) resulting in the death of the male motorcyclist.

Yesterday, a tweet from the Twitter account “Edisi Siasat” went viral, claiming that the former Bukit Aman Special Branch director’s kin, who was under the influence of alcohol, was involved in a road accident. It also alleged that an investigation had been conducted but was instructed to close.

Anbalagan advised the public not to believe such baseless allegations and stressed that the police would conduct a fair investigation based on the provisions of the law. ― Bernama