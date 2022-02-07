Covid-19: SM Maktab Sabah is latest educational institution cluster detected in the state

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the educational institution cluster, known as Jalan Pintas Sembulan Cluster, and a workplace cluster, the Giram Cluster in Kunak, were the two clusters recorded today. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 ― A total of 18 students of Sekolah Menengah (SM) Maktab Sabah here are among those involved in the latest Covid-19 educational institution cluster which was detected in Sabah today.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the educational institution cluster, known as Jalan Pintas Sembulan Cluster, and a workplace cluster, the Giram Cluster in Kunak, were the two clusters recorded today.

“The Jalan Pintas Sembulan Cluster involved an index case who showed symptoms on February 3, was tested the same day and subsequently found to be Covid-19 positive. A total of 79 close contacts were screened and 17 more positive cases were detected,” he said in a statement tonight.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said the Giram Cluster at Ladang Giram in Kunak was triggered by a 37-year-old man who tested positive at a private clinic on January 31.

“Screening of contacts among workers and family members found 19 more positive cases, bringing the cumulative figure to 20, including three new cases reported today,” he said.

Masidi said infections in Sabah continued to rise, with 1,600 cases today compared to 1,285 yesterday.

“A total of 47.55 per cent of the new cases today were sporadic infections which were only discovered when the patients came down with Covid-19 symptoms,” he said. ― Bernama