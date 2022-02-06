Govt to pay up to 60pc of losses incurred by pilgrims affected by postponement of umrah travel, says deputy minister

Pilgrims keeping social distance perform their Umrah at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021. — Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Feb 6 — The government will pay up to 60 per cent of the losses incurred by pilgrims affected by the month-long temporary postponement of umrah travel imposed since Jan 8, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) and the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) had checked the list of those affected by the postponement of the umrah travel.

“We know of umrah pilgrims who were stranded (following the postponement of the umrah travel) recently and they suffered some losses in expenses such as for accommodation and other bookings. Therefore, the government will bear part of their losses.

“However, it is still in the final stage of process and expected to be completed by the middle of this month," he said.

He was met by reporters after attending a programme with fishermen in the Kijang state constituency at the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board Complex here today.

Ahmad Marzuk, who is Pengkalan Chepa Member of Parliament, said the payment would be disbursed by TH directly to the pilgrims concerned.

He said the affected pilgrims will be required to go to the nearest TH branch office by bringing the relevant documents, such as identity card, visa and also details of their umrah package.

“If they have a TH account, it will be easier as the payment will be credited directly to their TH account. TH will distribute the allocation provided by the government through the Ministry of Finance,” he added.

For those leaving for the umrah pilgrimage this Tuesday (Feb 8), he advised them to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP), including on the wearing face mask. — Bernama