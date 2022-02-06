Air Pahang: RM920m approved to improve water infrastructure in state

Air Pahang said an allocation of RM920 million has been approved to improve the treated water infrastructure in Pahang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Feb 6 — An allocation of RM920 million has been approved to improve the treated water infrastructure in Pahang, said Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Ali.

He said the three main focuses that would be given attention in the effort were to build more water treatment plants, upgrade existing plants and replace old pipes.

Abdul Hadi said PAAB would also work closely with Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) to ensure the smooth implementation of the plan which is part of the water restructuring package approved by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

“The construction of three new water treatment plants in Kuantan, Temerloh and Rompin is expected to take between four to five years while the upgrading of the existing plants is scheduled to be completed in one or two years,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending a ceremony to hand over the contributions under the PAAB Prihatin Post-Flood Relief Mission at Dewan Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail di Paya Besar, here, today. Also present was PAIP CEO Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari.

Meanwhile, Saiful Zaini said the restructuring plan was necessary to increase the capacity of treated water supply in Pahang, which was currently insufficient to the current meet demand. — Bernama