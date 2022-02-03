Egypt, Malaysia agree to pushing bilateral relations forward

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Egypt and Malaysia have agreed on the importance of pushing forward their bilateral relations and opening new horizons for joint cooperation at all levels.

This was agreed upon at the recent Bilateral Political Consultations between the two countries held in Cairo on January 30.

The inputs of the meeting were made available to Bernama by Egypt’s embassy in Malaysia.

“The consultations witnessed comprehensive discussions between Egypt and Malaysia in all fields of joint cooperation at the political, educational, cultural, economic and commercial levels, along with reviewing the two countries’ stances on various regional and international issues of common interest,” the embassy said.

The Bilateral Consultations was the first to be held between the two countries − representing a significant step in boosting Cairo-Kuala Lumpur relations.

Egypt’s delegation was led by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asian Affairs Ambassador Ayman Kamel while Malaysia’s delegation was led by Foreign Ministry’s Secretary-General Tan Sri M. Shahrul Ikram Yaakob. — Bernama