Agong presents instruments of appointment to two judges

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah recites prayers at the ceremony to present the instrument of appointment to two judges, Kuala Lumpur February 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented the instrument of appointment as Federal Court Judge to Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah.

At the ceremony held at the Istana Negara, His Majesty also presented to Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali the instrument of appointment as the Court of Appeal Judge.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf, Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim were present at the ceremony.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Mohamad Zabidin was appointed as High Court Judge on July 28, 2006 before being elevated to the Court of Appeal on Nov 26, 2018.

Mohd Nazlan has served as Judicial Commissioner from April 10, 2015, before being appointed High Court Judge on Jan 30, 2017. — Bernama