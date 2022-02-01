Terengganu Health Dept: Seven victims of Kuala Besut boat collision incident receiving treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital

A tourist boat collided with a fishing boat at the Besut River estuary near the Kuala Besut Jetty on January 31, 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 1 — Seven individuals who were injured in a collision between a tourist boat and fishing boat near the Kuala Besut Tourism Jetty yesterday afternoon, are currently at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

Terengganu Health Department director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said all the victims aged between four and 70 were reported stable.

“Of the seven individuals, two are adults and the other five are children. One adult patient is now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while another is in a regular ward under the aid of an oxygen machine.

“Four children are currently at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). Two have been intubated and two others have been given oxygen machine assistance, while another child is in a regular ward with oxygen machine assistance,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Dr Kasemani said another individual who was admitted to the Besut Hospital, had been discharged, while several other individuals only received outpatient treatment at the same hospital.

In the 3.30pm incident yesterday, a tourist boat from Pulau Perhentian carrying 29 passengers collided with a boat carrying three fishermen in the jetty area.

All passengers and crew of both boats fell into the water, but they were rescued by members of the police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the public. — Bernama