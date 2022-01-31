Terengganu police: Ten injured as two boats collide at Kuala Besut Jetty

Ten individuals were injured when a tourist boat they were travelling on collided with a fishing boat at the Besut River estuary near the Kuala Besut Jetty this afternoon. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JERTIH, Jan 31 — Ten individuals were injured when a tourist boat they were travelling on collided with a fishing boat at the Besut River estuary near the Kuala Besut Jetty here this afternoon.

Besut police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said 21 others who were on the trourist boat were unhurt in the 3.30pm incident.

“The boat ferrying the tourists left the Pulau Perhentian Jetty at 2.30pm and the incident occurred when it arrived at the Kuala Besut Tourist Jetty about an hour later,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said a team from the police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force as well as members of the public were involved in the rescue operation.

Abdul Rozak said the incident had been referred to the Malaysian Marine Department for further action under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952.

Meanwhile, Besut district Civil Defence officer, Capt (PA) Ramlan Ros Wahid said the accident was said to have occurred when the tourist boat was entering the jetty area while the other boat carrying three fishermen was about to leave.

“All the victims, including two children aged 11 and 12, were rescued and received treatment at Besut Hospital and Kuala Besut Health Clinic,” he said. — Bernama