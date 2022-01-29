Muhyiddin: Bersatu, PAS to work as a team for Johor polls

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) with PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang (left) at a press conference in Shah Alam January 29, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Jan 29 — Bersatu and PAS will work together as “one team” for the upcoming Johor state election as equal partners.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Muzakarah (discussion) between the two parties also saw both expressing have regrets about some quarters who rejected the unity approach by them.

“We expressed regret over a few political play by some quarters that closed the door for unity, we demands stable politics for the sake of the people.

“We will also take efforts to increase the support of voters and the youths through rebranding and clear messages to the people,” he told a press conference today held together with PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Although he did not name the parties, it is understood that he was referring to Umno who triggered the Johor state election.

Muhyiddin however said Perikatan Nasional has yet to determine the allocation of seats for the coalition as well as finalising the candidates.

He said that PN had also took lessons from the Melaka state election last year to determine the best strategy for them to win.

“We will decide (the seats) insya Allah, we discuss (today) ... what is important is the intention to contest and get the mandate of the people of Johor for the people of Johor.

“We will follow the example in Melaka where a combination of experienced people and young people including women. In johor there are many figures we can nominate,” he said.

Yesterday, Abdul Hadi slammed Umno, saying that PAS and Bersatu, have their own strengths and will “strike back” at Umno’s strategy of triggering the state elections.

He said Umno was “undignified and acted unfairly” by leaving out PAS at the same time.

On January 24, it was reported that Johor PAS leaders are hoping to meet their Umno counterparts on an understanding to face the coming state elections.

Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said the discussions would be held in the spirit of the Muafakat Nasional alliance between the two parties.