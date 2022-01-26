No cure for Umno’s greed other than defeat, says PAS leader after party only offered four seats for Johor polls

A man hangs Umno, PAS and Malaysia flags at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Pahang PAS Ulama chief Mokhtar Senik has slammed Umno, saying the Malay party is back to its “greedy, power-hungry” ways after only offering the Islamist party four seats in the upcoming Johor state elections.

The central Ulama committee member said Umno had forgotten its previous victories at the ballot box were due to PAS.

“Umno appears to have reverted to its old ways, which is power hungry and greedy for seats.

“Umno has completely forgotten that its victories in previous state elections were all down to the assistance and support rendered by PAS.

“However, it seems that no pawang (spiritual healer) can cure Umno other than defeat,” he wrote in a Facebook post today.

Mokhtar said the best course of action now is for Umno to join forces with PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to “save the country” and stave off a Pakatan Harapan win.

“I have said before that if you are really sincere about the struggle for religion, race and country, then Umno, PAS and Bersatu must sit together.

“No one should be a big brother to anyone,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as expressing his disappointment that Umno was only offering his party four seats should they cooperate for the Johor elections.

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS wanted to contest every seat that Barisan Nasional failed to win in the last general election (GE14).

In the Melaka state election last November, PAS chose to side with Bersatu under their Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, and went against Umno in seven seats there.

In the subsequent Sarawak state election, PAS fielded a single candidate against Gabungan Parti Sarawak who are allied with PN in the federal government.