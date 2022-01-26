GIACC: Full implementation of national anti-graft plan can impact Malaysia’s position in corruption perception index

The Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), in a statement today, said it took a serious view of the decline in Malaysia’s score and position in the CPI that was announced by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) yesterday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — The full implementation of the initiatives of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) in an aggressive and drastic manner will provide comprehensive benefit in institutionalising good governance, integrity and anti-corruption as well as impact Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in the future.

The Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), in a statement today, said it took a serious view of the decline in Malaysia’s score and position in the CPI that was announced by Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) yesterday.

The GIACC said the decline in the score and position of Malaysia in the CPI for two consecutive years was a serious matter and could have a negative impact on the country’s economy.

Malaysia dropped to 62nd spot out of the 180 countries in the CPI 2021 compared to its 57th position in 2020, with the country’s score also dropping to 48 compared to 51 in 2020 and 53 in 2019.

The GIACC said that as the coordinator of the NACP it would, in collaboration with the lead agencies, intensify the implementation of initiatives in the six priority areas as stated in the NACP.

“The GIACC is committed to ensuring that the policies and initiatives contained in the NACP are implemented in line with the principles of transparency, accountability, efficiency and effectiveness in public service, he said.

“The commitment of everyone is crucial in ensuring the implementation of the NACP towards achieving the goal of a Keluarga Malaysia that is of high integrity and corruption-free,” it added.

The GIACC said it would focus on the proposals that had been tabled and carry out a comprehensive review of the recommendations presented by TI-M. — Bernama