Anwar: PKR to use own logo in Johor while DAP and Amanah contest as Pakatan

— Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Jan 26 — PKR will use its own logo in the Johor state election while DAP and Amanah will contest on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) ticket, said Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The PH chairman and PKR president said this was decided after the presidential council meeting at his party’s headquarters here today.

“With regard to our logo, a consensus has been achieved.

“For Keadilan (PKR), we will use Keadilan (logo) and for others, PH,” Anwar told reporters after the meeting today.

Anwar also said that although PH has agreed to contest in all 56 seats, it was still open to cooperating with other Opposition parties.

“We will release a statement later. But the most important thing is the questions of seats are solved.

“However, there is still space to discuss with other Opposition parties including Muda,” he said.

Anwar also admitted that the coalition has yet to decide on its mentri besar candidate.

“We have just finished the seats allocations,” he said before returning to his office.

A premature state election was triggered in Johor last week after caretaker mentri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad from Umno sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on February 9 to decide the nomination and polling dates for Johor.