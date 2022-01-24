Malaysian-Indonesian journalists’ group meets with minister to discuss media cooperation programmes

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (left) with the Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists’ Association in Angkasapuri, Kuala Lumpur, January 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists’ Association (Iswami) today held a meeting with Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to discuss media cooperation programmes involving the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Iswami Malaysia president Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, deputy president Datuk Zulkefli Hamzah, vice-president Ashwad Ismail and advisor Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab.

The one-hour long meeting from 4pm discussed Iswami’s participation in the “Hari PERS Nasional” or National Press Day (HPN) in Indonesia, which will take place in Kendari, Sulawesi on February 9.

Traditionally, HPN is held every year in different cities in the republic, officiated by the Indonesian president and attended by the Cabinet ministers, ambassadors, corporate figures and more than 5,000 media practitioners.

Also discussed at the meeting was the National Journalists Day (Hawana) celebration, which is expected to be held on May 26 to 29 in Melaka.

On November 30, last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has agreed to recognise May 29 as National Journalists Day.

“The government will continue to support programmes that are suitable to be implemented,” he said.

The first and last Hawana celebration was held on April 11, 2018. — Bernama