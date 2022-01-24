Education Ministry allocates RM48m for SK Rampayan’s new building in Sabah, says deputy minister

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin during question-and-answer time at the Dewan Rakyat, November 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 24 — The Education Ministry (MOE) has approved an allocation of RM48 million for the construction of a new building for Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rampayan, Menggatal, near here, announced Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

He said the construction of the new building for the primary school will be carried out on a new site of 20.2 hectares (ha), at the education reserve land in Kingfisher in Likas, here.

He added that it was to replace the existing school building which was categorised as in poor condition, apart from often facing floods.

“This (construction) has been approved and is in planning. MOE and the Public Works Department are finalising some technical matters. We hope that the implementation can be expedited as this school is facing two big issues – often hit by floods and the school’s poor condition that needs to be upgraded soon.

“The (new) school building will be constructed on a new site of 20.2 ha, as the existing building can no longer accommodate (students), it (school area) only covers 0.4 ha,” he told reporters after visiting the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Gaya Campus in conjunction with the Parliamentary Follow-up Visit programme, here today.

Earlier, Mohamad also visited SK Rampayan as well as the IPG Kent Campus in Tuaran to review the infrastructure facilities needed at the institution for the comfort of students and staff.

On the visit to IPG Gaya Campus, Mohamad said it was to review the status of the construction of phase two of the new administration building, which was equipped with a multi-purpose hall, auditorium and car park, which has since been completed but is yet to be occupied.

He said the construction of the six-storey administration building, costing RM58 million, commenced in June 2019, and it would house the IPG Gaya Campus’ top management, lecturers and management staff.

The IPG Gaya Campus was first opened on July 4, 1963 and now has a total of 1,045 full-time students and 305 part-time students. — Bernama