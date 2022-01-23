Kelantan Umno previously voiced intention to cut ties with PAS, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the Bera Umno Division Delegates Meeting in Bera December 18, 2021. ― Bernama pic

BERA, Jan 23 — Kelantan Umno had previously expressed its desire to sever ties with PAS during a Supreme Council (SC) meeting, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Umno vice-president said at the time, the party leadership had left it to the wisdom of Umno Kelantan to determine the party’s future in the state.

“As long as the decision is not detrimental to Umno, and that is what they feel is best for Umno to remain strong in Kelantan, we said go ahead with it.

“Each state (Umno) has its own respective views. The views in Pahang may differ from those in Kelantan or Terengganu, and likewise in Selangor.

“Some want to cooperate (with PAS) and some do not, and some still want to discuss,” he said during a press conference after attending a closed-door meeting with the staff of the Community Development Department (Kemas) at the department’s office here today.

Ismail Sabri was asked to comment on the statement by Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub yesterday, that the party in the state would no longer work with PAS under Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Asked if the decision had anything to do with his meeting with Umno Kelantan yesterday, Ismail Sabri stressed that it was not the case, as he was there to meet with party leaders from all divisions in the state. — Bernama