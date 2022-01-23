Elopura assemblyman urges Sabah DAP chairman against making baseless allegations over his decision to quit party

Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong has urged Sabah DAP chairman, Datuk Frankie Poon, not to make baseless allegations, and instead accept his decision to quit the party with an open min — Borneo Post pic

SANDAKAN, Jan 23 — Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong has urged Sabah DAP chairman, Datuk Frankie Poon, not to make baseless allegations, and instead accept his decision to quit the party with an open mind.

He said the purpose of his and some of the party members quitting DAP was with the hope to carry out efforts to safeguard people’s well-being more inclusively, and not deliberately intending to jump to any other political party.

These individuals also chose to quit the party for the same reason, namely that the Sabah DAP has lost direction, apart from experiencing internal disputes and severe communication problems between its leaders, he said in a statement today.

“We would like to stress here that we quit the party because we want to fight for the people of Sabah, so that they can be given more autonomy, better infrastructure and an inclusive society that transcends race and religion,” said Chong.

Two days ago, Poon claimed that Chong and Sri Tanjong assemblyman, Justin Wong Yung Bin’s move to quit the party was made before the Anti-Party Hopping Bill scheduled to be tabled in the next Parliament session, due to certain agendas, and he also urged them to resign as assemblymen. — Bernama