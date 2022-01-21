Anthony Loke: DAP to hold national congress March 20

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke speaks during a talk with The National Professors Council at Country Heights, Kajang April 13, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The DAP National Congress will be held this March 20 at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam, said DAP national organising secretary Loke Siew Fook.

He said the matter was decided by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) which met last Jan 13 and the date set was in line with the advice by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for it to be held before March 31 this year.

"The National Congress was postponed previously with the permission of ROS due to various restrictions on inter-state travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said in a statement today.

Delegates who are eligible to attend the congress are required to be physically present at the IDCC for the DAP CEC voting process and other meetings by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the conference as set by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

Loke said the notice and agenda on the congress would be sent to the delegates in accordance with the provisions of the DAP Constitution.

Last year, DAP had requested the RoS for the party’s national congress, which was then scheduled on June 20, 2021, and state conventions to be postponed to a date after the MCO had been relaxed and interstate travel allowed again. — Bernama