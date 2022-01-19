Immigration Dept says will take immediate action against foreign fishermen without valid temporary work permits

Fishermen unload their catch at the dock of the Fisheries Developement Authority of Malaysia in Batu Maung December 17, 2018. Immediate enforcement action will be taken against foreign fishermen who have yet to apply for their Temporary Employment Visit Pass after the moratorium ended on December 31 last year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Immediate enforcement action will be taken against foreign fishermen who have yet to apply for their Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) after the moratorium ended on December 31 last year.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the move was in line with the decision taken by the Joint Committee of the Home Minister and Human Resources Minister on the Management of Foreign Workers in 2021.

According to him, the committee decided during a meeting that the moratorium on the work permits for foreigners working on local fishing vessels would only last till December 31, 2021.

“After the period, short-term work permits are mandatory for all foreigners working on local fishing vessels,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said 6,000 PLKS applications for foreigners were approved out of 6,298 applications submitted up until December 31 last year.

The permit fee for the fishing subsector was RM505 with an additional RM500 imposed for each new application for the purpose of changing passes.

“The Immigration Department advises all employers to ensure their workers own valid work permits and to deal directly with the department and the Fisheries Department without any third party,” he added. — Bernama