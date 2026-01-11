BANGI, Jan 11 — Efforts to address the cost of living faced by the people and to ease business processes are among the Madani Government’s priorities throughout this year, says Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesman, said the matter was among the main focus of discussions at the 2026 Madani Government Retreat, attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as the Cabinet line-up and state government leaders.

“The priority is to ensure not only that the national economy remains on the right track.

“The issues faced by the people, especially the cost of living or the ease of doing business, have become a key priority,” he said at a press conference after the retreat, which began yesterday and ended this afternoon here.

Also present at the retreat were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Fahmi said the government also emphasised the importance of effective communication to ensure that the outcomes of the stability achieved over the 38 months of the Madani Government’s administration were enjoyed by the people.

“We can see today that the ringgit is at a very strong position. We know investments are increasing. Unemployment is at its lowest level in 14 years,” he said.

He said the Madani Government under Anwar’s leadership had also proven that the country was on the right track through the introduction of various policies that benefited the people.

“We also touched on the need to ensure that many outcomes and policies that enable the economy to improve can eventually be translated into benefits and returned to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the presence of state government leaders at the 2026 Madani Government Retreat reflected the unity between the Federal Government and the states.

“This is a very important signal that proves the unity of the Unity Government nationwide and also the MADANI Government at the Federal level, which remains intact and will continue to carry out its duties and responsibilities going forward,” he said.

He added that the Prime Minister wanted the outcomes of the retreat discussions to be translated into tangible programmes this year. — Bernama