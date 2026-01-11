KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Two children, a boy and a girl, both aged about seven, were found unconscious at a condominium swimming pool in Bayan Baru, George Town, today.

In a statement, Southwest District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Anuwal Ab Wahab said police received a report on the incident at about 9am.

He also said investigations are ongoing to determine whether there was any element of negligence or misconduct by any party.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the children had been at the condominium’s swimming pool with their aunt prior to the incident.

“The complainant said she received a call from her younger sister informing her that her daughter and niece had been found unconscious by the side of the condominium swimming pool,” he said in the statement.

The children were taken to a private hospital in Bayan Baru for initial treatment before being referred to Penang General Hospital (HPP) for further care.

Anuwal said checks at the scene found that the incident occurred at the swimming pool on the 42nd floor of the condominium and that no pool attendant was on duty at the time.

Closed-circuit television footage showed the aunt bringing the children to the swimming pool at about 8.30am, he said, adding that the children later walked from the children’s pool to the adult pool before being found unconscious by members of the public.

He said the family had been staying at a homestay unit in the condominium since Friday and were scheduled to return home to Kedah today as part of a family holiday.

As of now, one of the children remains in critical condition and is being treated in the intensive care unit, while the other is conscious and receiving treatment in the paediatric ward at HPP.

Police also advised parents and guardians to closely supervise children when using swimming pool facilities to prevent similar incidents.