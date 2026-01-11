KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A glamping retreat branded “Glamping With Pride” has drawn scrutiny from religious authorities, with the Federal Territories Mufti urging organisers to cancel or halt programmes he says conflict with Islamic teachings and local norms.

The programme, scheduled to take place in Hulu Langat next weekend, has been described by its organisers as a community-based retreat focused on wellbeing, peer support and health awareness.

However, Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil said the event amounted to what he described as an attempt to normalise certain lifestyles, despite being presented as a seemingly ordinary outdoor activity.

In a statement shared via the Tinta Mufti social media platform today, Ahmad Fauwaz said programmes such as “Glamping With Pride” sought to normalise lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) lifestyles, which he said were prohibited from an Islamic perspective.

“Even when framed as recreational activities that appear normal, such as glamping, the promotion of these lifestyles remains clearly forbidden,” he said.

He added that the issue was particularly significant in Malaysia, where Islam holds a special position under the Federal Constitution.

From the perspective of maqasid syariah, he said, such programmes conflicted with the principle of safeguarding lineage (hifz al-nasl) and amounted to the spread of fahsya’, or indecency, among believers.

The comments come amid reports that organisers intended to continue with the retreat despite objections from various quarters.

Ahmad Fauwaz called on authorities and owners of recreational premises to be vigilant in screening public events to ensure compliance with existing laws, religious sensitivities and local cultural norms.

He also urged the public to exercise caution in supporting programmes that may raise broader social concerns.