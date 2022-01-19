HR minister to finalise MoU on recruitment of domestic helpers during working visit to Indonesia next week

HR Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaks to the press after a food basket distribution programme at Mahatma Gandhi Hall in Ipoh, July 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Issues related to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Recruitment and Placement of Indonesian Domestic Workers (PDI) will be finalised during a working visit by Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan to Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday (Jan 24).

The minister is scheduled to meet Indonesian Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah to finalise details so that the MoU can be signed on Feb 7 and 8 in Bali, Indonesia.

“This will also be in line with the decision at a Cabinet meeting on Jan 12 for a visit to be made in order to resolve issues related to the signing of the MoU.

“These main issues related to the MoU which are the one-maid-one-task (for a household), One-Channel System as well as PDI wages have been agreed through a series of negotiations between the two parties,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Saravanan said the previous MoU was signed by the Human Resource Minister in 2006 in Bali and the protocol to amend the MoU was signed in Bandung, Indonesia in 2011.

“My meeting with Ida Fauziyah will also be attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin who is on a series of working visits to Indonesia during the same period as well,” he said. — Bernama