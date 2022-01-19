Finance Ministry: Retail prices of RON97, RON95 remain unchanged

The retail prices of diesel, as well as RON95 and RON97 petrol, will remain unchanged at RM2.15, RM2.05 and RM3.07 per litre respectively from tomorrow to January 22. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The retail prices of diesel, as well as RON95 and RON97 petrol, will remain unchanged at RM2.15, RM2.05 and RM3.07 per litre respectively from tomorrow (January 16) to January 22.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement today said to protect consumers from global oil price increases, the government would maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market prices for both fuel types had increased beyond those prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it added. — Bernama