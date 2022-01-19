Fake Covid-19 vaccination certs detected in Kedah, says state exco

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain reportedly said police had received reports from four states so far, namely Selangor, Terengganu, Johor and Kelantan regarding private clinics selling fake vaccination certificates. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Jan 19 — The sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates has also been detected in Kedah, said State Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman.

He said an investigation was underway to identify whether the sale of the certificate was done by doctors at a government or private health clinic.

“At present, I cannot reveal whether this case involves a government doctor or at a private health centre. This case is still under investigation by police and the state Health Department,” he said when met by reporters after the state executive council meeting here today.

He said the investigation will also try to identify whether the sale of fake vaccination certificates was linked to any syndicate operating in other states.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Husain reportedly said police had received reports from four states so far, namely Selangor, Terengganu, Johor and Kelantan regarding private clinics selling fake vaccination certificates.

On January 8, Terengganu police arrested a doctor at a private clinic on suspicion of issuing fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates in Marang. — Bernama