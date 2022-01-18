Thaipusam SOPs: Minister says satisfied with public compliance

Hindu devotees observe standard operating procedures during Thaipusam at Batu Caves January 18, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique is satisfied with the level of compliance by the public with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Thaipusam celebration this year.

She also praised efforts by the management of temples, including the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves and its chairman, Tan Sri R Nadarajah and his volunteers for their ability to control the situation during the celebration.

“Despite the strict SOP, the temple management is able to ensure the health of Hindus who fulfil their vows in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration,” she said in her speech after inspecting the situation at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves here today.

She also congratulated the Royal Malaysia Police for making sure the Hindu devotees could perform their religious ritual smoothly.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister M Saravanan said a hall would be built at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves for the benefit of the Indian community in the area and the project would be implemented this year. — Bernama