Police looking for group assaulting man at Ipoh shopping complex

IPOH, Jan 18 — Police are tracking down a group of individuals believed to have assaulted a man at a shopping complex here, with the incident gone viral on social media.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan said they had detected a video, showing the incident, believed to have happened at a shopping complex by a Facebook account holder named Melvin Zheng Wenxin.

“A police report has been received on this incident and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement, here, today,.

Yahaya urged members of the public not to speculate on the incident and the assault victim as well as others with information on the incident to contact the Ipoh district police headquarters or its senior investigating officer, ASP Norshaharah Marzuki at 012-5077026 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama