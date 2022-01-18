PJ cops: Product launch attended by ex-minister under investigation for possible SOP breaches

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 18 — The organiser and guests of a product launch, also attended by a former minister, at a hotel here yesterday will be called in for questioning for allegedly breaching standard operating procedures (SOP) under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said an investigation is currently underway, after photos of the event went viral on social media, and a police report was lodged at around 9.50pm.

In the photos, guests were seen not wearing face masks during the event where former minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Special Functions Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof was also present.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said initial investigations revealed that the event took place at a prominent hotel here and was attended by leading entrepreneurs.

“Police have identified the event’s organiser and guests. All of them will be called in for questioning to assist ongoing investigations.

“We would like to remind organisers and companies organising any events to ensure there are no breaches of the SOPs set by the National Security Council,” Mohamad Fakhrudin said in a statement here today.