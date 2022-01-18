Pahang police chief: 23 cops sacked in 2020, 2021 for various offences

Fourteen cases were recorded last year and nine in 2020 involving drug abuse as well as criminal and corruption cases, said Ramli. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18 — A total of 23 Pahang police officers and men have been sacked for committing various offences in 2020 and last year, said state police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

Fourteen cases were recorded last year and nine in 2020 involving drug abuse as well as criminal and corruption cases, he said at the Pahang Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) monthly assembly here today.

Ramli said the dismissal was hoped to serve as a lesson and reminder to other personnel not to be involved in such offences which would not only have a negative impact on them but also the police force.

Meanwhile, he said more than 300 IPK personnel who were affected by the recent floods had been given appropriate assistance.

At the ceremony, he also presented certificates of appreciation to 30 members of IPK Pahang. — Bernama



