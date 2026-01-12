KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 12 — A company director lost RM2.95 million after falling victim to an online investment scam last year.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 66-year-old man was approached in May last year by a friend he knew through social media, who offered him an opportunity to participate in a business investment scheme.

He said the victim, who was promised returns of between 10 and 25 per cent on his investment capital, registered for the scheme via a website link provided by the suspect.

“The victim, from Tok Jembal, was also instructed to download an application purportedly to enable the investment profits to be credited to his account.

“Attracted by the high returns, the victim transferred a total of RM2.95 million in 18 transactions to an account provided by the suspect between June 10 and Nov 7 last year,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim realised he had been scammed when attempts to transfer funds from the application to his bank account failed.

The victim lodged a police report at 11.06am last Saturday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama