JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — The technical malfunction that disrupted autogate services at both land checkpoints with Singapore has been resolved, with operations restored late Sunday night.

According to The Star, Johor works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed that the autogates resumed functioning shortly before midnight on January 11.

The cause of the breakdown, which left most autogates inoperable for nearly 48 hours from January 10, has yet to be determined.

The disruption primarily affected foreign passport holders using bus halls as Malaysian travellers and those crossing by car or motorcycle were not reliant on the autogates.

During peak hours on Saturday, delays of more than 90 minutes were reported for foreigners attempting to clear immigration, The Star reported.

To ease congestion, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency introduced temporary measures at BSI, including contra-flow arrangements in the bus hall, designated lanes for Malaysians and foreigners, and the deployment of additional Rela personnel.

Earlier, Bernama reported that a total of 39 entry and 29 exit autogates in the bus halls had been out of service for several days, with the surge in weekend traffic leading to a system collapse. In contrast, the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (KSAB) is equipped with 12 autogates.