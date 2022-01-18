Kelantan police: Doctor among four arrested over issuance of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards

Kelantan police arrested a doctor of a private clinic and three individuals to facilitate investigation into the case of the issuance of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, Jan 18 — Kelantan police have arrested a doctor of a private clinic here and three individuals to facilitate investigation into the case of the issuance of fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the doctor, who is in his 60s and the owner of the clinic, was arrested yesterday while the three individuals who were vaccine recipients were arrested on Sunday following a raid at the clinic.

“All four of them have been released on police bail but further investigations into the case are still ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he said in a statement today.

Shafien said the raid was carried out after they received a report on the issuance of fake vaccination cards by the clinic, on Sunday.

Based on the report, he said the Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) had received four complaints from different sources regarding the issuance of fake vaccination cards by the clinic between October 1, 2021 and January 11.

Further checks found that the four individuals who were said to have received the Covid-19 vaccine did not have a vaccination record in the MySejahtera application, Shafien said.

“Vaccination cards and other related documents were also seized during the raid.

“People who have any information related to fake vaccination cards are asked to come forward and lodge a police report at the nearest police station,” he added. — Bernama