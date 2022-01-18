Govt will assist Suhakam in promoting human rights based on Malaysian model, says law minister

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a statement following a meeting with Suhakam that the government was also ready to cooperate with the commission to prevent any human rights violation in the country. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 — The government has provided assurances that it will assist the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to promote human rights in the country based on the Federal Constitution and the Malaysian model for the prosperity of its people.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a statement following a meeting with Suhakam that the government was also ready to cooperate with the commission to prevent any human rights violation in the country.

“The meeting is proof of the federal government’s commitment of continued assistance to Suhakam since its establishment in 1999,” he said.

On his meeting with Suhakam yesterday, Wan Junaidi said it was to discuss affairs related to the commission, the planning of Suhakam’s annual report, the suggested amendment to the Sukaham Act 1999 (Act 597) and the latest developments on the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAPBHR) and the National Human Rights Action Plan (NHRAP).

He said Suhakam also presented suggested improvements to enforcement institutions for the government’s consideration during the meeting.

On the suggested amendments by Suhakam, Wan Junaidi agreed that “laws need to develop according to time and if necessary amendments were required, a careful review of the amendment was needed for the betterment of the country and its people.” — Bernama