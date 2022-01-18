Former Penang state exco Danny Law quits DAP

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — Former Penang state executive in charge of tourism Datuk Danny Law Heng Kiang has left DAP.

Penang DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying said Law submitted his resignation letter today.

“The Penang DAP committee respects his decision and thanks him for his service when he was in the party,” Lim said in a brief statement without disclosing the reason for Law’s departure.

Law was the Batu Lanchang assemblyman from 1999 to 2004 who was reelected in 2008, keeping the position until 2018.

He was also the state exco for tourism development and culture from 2008 to 2018.

He did not contest in the 2018 general elections.