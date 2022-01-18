Floods: 74,285 household heads have received compassionate cash aid payment, according to Nadma

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in a statement today, announced that RM5.792 million (54.4 per cent) in BWI had been distributed for the second wave of the flood disaster. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A total of 74,285 (64.1 per cent) heads of household (KIR) impacted by the first wave of the north-east monsoon (MTL) floods have received the compassionate cash aid (BWI) to date, while the payment for another 36,639 KIR is still being processed.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in a statement today, announced that RM5.792 million (54.4 per cent) in BWI had been distributed for the second wave of the flood disaster.

“A total of 4,891 KIR impacted by the second wave of the disaster have yet to receive the BWI.

“An allocation of RM124,504,000 for BWI has also been channelled to the respective State Disaster Management Committee,” said Nadma.

The statement also reported that RM25 million had been allocated to the Implementation Co-Ordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department for the purchase of basic necessities whereby each KIR would receive RM2,500.

According to the statement, one more landslide incident in Sabah was recorded by the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia, bringing the number of such incidents during MTL 2021/2022 to 283.

Meanwhile, there were no more slope and road collapse incidents reported by the Public Works Department, with the total number of these incidents remaining at 47. — Bernama