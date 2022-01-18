Federal Territories Ministry moots building multi-storey carpark at Seri Anggerik flats, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim looks at development plans while visiting the Seri Anggerik People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Federal Territories Ministry has suggested that a multi-storey carpark be built at the Seri Anggerik People’s Housing Project (PPR), Jalan Klang Lama here to enable residents to park their vehicles properly.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the project, under the supervision of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), was expected to be implemented soon to resolve parking issues and traffic jams in the area.

“We have identified a suitable location to implement it. Insya-Allah, this project will add value to the existing parking area.

“At the same time, we are also planning to build a surau for the needs of local residents,” he told reporters after inspecting several development projects around the capital here today.

Shahidan also said that 80 families in Taman Rajawali Flats in Cheras here would own new homes after their premises were earmarked for redevelopment scheduled to begin in March.

He added that there was an open area of 0.4 hectares owned by DBKL near the affected premises that could potentially be used as a recreational area when the redevelopment of the area is completed.

“This is based on the concept of replacing new housing units for the original owners of the flats based on agreements in the past.

“The flats redevelopment project will bring a new image to the surrounding area and provide residents with the opportunity of living in more comfortable dwellings with various infrastructure facilities,” he said.

Shahidan had earlier conducted a working visit to several development projects in three separate locations in the capital, PPR Seri Anggerik, PPR Sri Pahang and Flat Taman Rajawali, where he spent around 30 minutes meeting local residents. — Bernama