Unemployed man who allegedly decapitated mum in Kuala Selangor was under influence of drugs, says state police chief

SHAH ALAM, Jan 17 — Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed confirmed that a jobless man who is suspected to have decapitated his mother in Kampung Baru Pasir Penambang, near Kuala Selangor, was under the influence of drugs.

At the time of the incident on January 15, only the suspect and his mother were at their home in Kampung Baru Pasir Penambang, he said.

“We have detained the suspect for seven days beginning January 16, and we have also seized the weapon used in the incident.

“We believe the suspect had demanded money from his mother (to buy drugs). The incident is believed to be linked to the influence of drugs,” he told a media conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa confirmed that a 56-year-old woman was beheaded by her son last Saturday evening. — Bernama