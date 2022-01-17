PSC members dispute chairman’s decision to postpone hearing on MACC chief’s shares

Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen, Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka), Chan Foong Hin (Kota Kinabalu) and Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepanggar) said the MACC chief commissioner’s claim that the meeting was improper as he was already under investigation elsewhere and has filed a related lawsuit, were questionable. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Parliament Select Committee (PSC) for Agencies Under the Prime Minister’s Department chairman Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman erred in postponing a meeting on Tan Sri Azam Baki’s share ownership, said four lawmakers on the panel.

Selayang MP William Leong Jee Keen, Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka), Chan Foong Hin (Kota Kinabalu) and Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Sepanggar) said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner’s claim that the meeting was improper as he was already under investigation elsewhere and has filed a related lawsuit, were questionable.

“We strongly disagree with the reasons given by Azam Baki.

“We would like to emphasise that Azam Baki should have attended before us at the PSC meeting to raise these issues, instead of disregarding the letter of summons from Parliament, until [Parliament secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin] adjourned the scheduled PSC meeting just to refer the matter legal officers or the attorney general.

“Other matters such as terms of reference, list of other witnesses can be discussed and fixed,” they said.

They then demanded that a new hearing date be set immediately.

Earlier today, it was reported that the PSC meeting to discuss the MACC chief’s involvement with stock ownership has been postponed.

Malay Mail sighted a letter bearing the signature of Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, informing the PSC members of the meeting’s postponement.