Penang govt to take action against Pulau Burung landfill operator, says CM

Thick smoke is visible from Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge as the fire on the Pulau Burung landfill in Penang continues, January 17, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 17 — The Penang government will take action against the Pulau Burung landfill operator after a fire that started last Wednesday continues to burn.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he was waiting for a report from the Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MBSP) and would raise the issue at the state’s exco meeting this Wednesday.

“Notices have been served to the landfill operator when MBSP discovered that mandatory work in the schedule was not done. We will see what action can be taken. Worst case scenario is to terminate the concession of the company,” he said to reporters after launching the 50th Anniversary of Penang Industry here today.

According to him, the Sungai Burung landfill operator, Syarikat PLB Terang Sdn Bhd started to manage the landfill five years ago and has a 21-year concession contract.

Chow clarified that a landfill contract cannot be short-term because it involved detailed management and needed daily operation.

“All decisions in terms of action against the management should not be rushed and require careful planning,” he said.

The landfill caught fire at about 5pm on Wednesday last week and quick action by the fire and Rescue Department and the Voluntary Fire Brigade to build a barrier around the fire prevented the fire from spreading.

Meanwhile, the Nibong Tebal Fire Station chief, Noor Asfariza Mohamad Abdul Kadir when met at the landfill said the team was now faced with a water shortage.

“We have only managed to extinguish about seven per cent and we are facing a problem because there is no water source here.

“To use seawater is not possible because the sea is far away and using water taken from ponds is risky as it contained chemicals,” she said.

She said at present, her team was relying on water supplied by MBSP.

“Currently, the landfill area is only accessible to small water tankers and the temperature here is quite hot and there is a lot of smoke, so we must be vigilant for the safety of the crew who have been here for the past six days from 8am to 8pm,” she said.

Some 6.5 hectares of the 16.2-hectare landfill areas are affected. So far, no casualties were reported. — Bernama