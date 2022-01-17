MMA welcomes Putrajaya’s proposed white paper on healthcare reforms

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said these reforms must be carried out holistically, and expressed his support for a Health Reform Commission that will be accountable to Parliament. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) lauded today the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) proposal for a white paper on reforming the country’s healthcare system.

MMA president Dr Koh Kar Chai said these reforms must be carried out holistically, and expressed his support for a Health Reform Commission that will be accountable to Parliament.

“Countries around the world are facing challenges in implementing healthcare reforms with some health ministers not surviving a full term.

“We are indeed pleased that the minister is taking the bull by its horns by expressing a stronger commitment towards healthcare reforms with the announcement of its white paper,” he said in a statement.

He also said that the reform effort must transcend the terms of ministers and officials as healthcare was a growing societal priority.

Dr Koh said MMA was committed to a reformed, efficient healthcare system for the country that will not remain an elusive dream but will become a reality in Malaysia.

“For those with deep pockets who can always cross the border for perceived better healthcare, it may not be an issue that will cause them sleepless nights.

”But for the rest of us in this country, a reformed healthcare system that caters to everyone, providing the best of care equally among the populace, will mean everything in their life to them,” he added.

Two days ago, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin proposed a white paper for the reformation of the country’s health system, especially in ensuring that it is future proof.

He said he had raised the matter to the ministry’s Planning Division for it to be tabled in Parliament.

Khairy said the country’s health system must be future-proof by ensuring that all public health needs were met through appropriate and adequate allocation to the Health Ministry (MOH).