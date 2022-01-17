Melaka cops detain three men, seize fireworks, liquor worth RM150,000

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MELAKA, Jan 17 — Melaka police detained three local men and seized various types of fireworks, believed to have no permits, and liquor with unpaid duties all estimated to be worth RM150,000 in a raid on a bungalow in Jalan Bukit Cina, here, last Friday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said two suspects, both aged 29, and another, 27, were arrested by the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Melaka contingent police headquarters at about 7pm.

“Initial investigations found that the bungalow was being rented as a store, and the suspects had been carrying out the sale activities (of the fireworks and liquor) for the past six months.

“The modus operandi used was to promote the sale of firecrackers and liquor through social media such as Facebook by including a catalogue of the types of firecrackers,” he told reporters at a press conference, here, today.

He said the seized firecrackers and liquor were to be sold in the local market in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year (celebrations), and supplies were believed to have been sourced from licenced local suppliers as well as via courier from China.

Two of the suspects had two previous criminal records for possessing pornographic videos and employing illegal foreign workers.

“Police are also tracking down the main suspect in the sale of firecrackers and liquor, Soh Wei Huang, 28, whose last known address is No 111, Jalan Puteri Hang Li Poh, 75100, Melaka to assist in further investigations,” he added. — Bernama