Hishammuddin: Mindef to focus on eight thrusts under 2022 action plan

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at the Defence Ministry, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will give focus to eight thrusts under its 2022 Action Plan (PT22).

The thrusts are relating to welfare; preparedness and capability of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF); international defence collaboration; empowerment of MAF veterans; defence competency; public-military cooperation; national defence industry; and preparedness against large-scale crises.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said all the thrusts had been finalised as this year’s action plan.

He said the PT22 was a compilation of thoughts, suggestions, views of Mindef secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and all Mindef and MAF personnel.

“It is important for each of the ministry’s policies to be packaged together so as to have parallel plans, direction and goals, thus determining the eight thrusts under the PT22,” he said in his New Year 2022’ message for the Defence Ministry here today.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said under the PT22, Mindef would also increase the acquisition of new assets for the three MAF branches, namely the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

He said the Army would receive seven units of Pendekar main battle tanks and 31 units of Gempita 8X8 armoured vehicles this month to strengthen its capability.

“For the Navy, the KD Rencong littoral mission ship (LMS) will be the fourth to be commissioned on January 28, with three new maritime operations helicopters AW 139 will be received in March. The Navy had also planned to acquire eight other littoral mission ships through the second batch,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the RMAF will increase the capability of its maritime surveillance aircraft with three CN235-200 aircraft, increase the capability of the F/A18D aircraft through the Service Life Extension programme and increase the capability of the Airbus A400M aircraft through the Retrofit New SOC 2.5 approach.

Hishammuddin said Mindef and MAF were also in the midst of applying for Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) commemorative allowance to empower MAF veterans.

“These veterans have contributed so much for the country and they have fought in wars, some of them perished and some suffered permanent disabilities.

“I am aware that nothing can make up to what they have lost. But as long as I am the defence minister, the wellbeing of MAF veterans will remain my priority,” he said. — Bernama