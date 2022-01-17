CovidNow: 40pc of Malaysia’s adult population have received booster shot

People wait to receive their Covid-19 booster shot at the Perak Community Specialist Hospital in Ipoh January 3, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

A total of 9,364,326 individuals or 40 per cent of the adult population in the country has received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow portal, 145,922 booster shots were administered yesterday.

A total of 22,903,466 individuals or 97.8 per cent of the adult population were fully vaccinated, while 23,183,820 individuals or 99 per cent had at least received one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,773,734 or 88.1 per cent of the group had been fully vaccinated, while 2,861,589 or 90.9 per cent had at least been partially vaccinated.

A total of 147,655 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of vaccines administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 60,884,363.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s Github portal, 12 deaths were recorded yesterday. — Bernama