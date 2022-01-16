Number of flood evacuees in Johor unchanged this morning

Floodwaters have receded in Kampung Spang Loi in Segamat, Johor, enabling light vehicles to pass through, January 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 16 — The number of flood evacuees taking shelter three relief centres (PPS) in Segamat remains at 77 people from 24 families as at 8am today.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan, in a statement said 74 victims were housed at the PPS at Sekolah Agama Gemereh while the rest were placed at Balairaya Gemereh, Batu Badak.

He said Dewan Serbaguna Jalan Genuang would be used if flood victims were placed under a Home Surveillance Order.

Vidyananthan advised residents living near Sungai Bekok, Bekok Dam in Batu Pahat, to remain vigilant as the water level in the river is still at the alert level.

He added that the weather in the state is reported to be sunny including in the flood-hit districts. — Bernama