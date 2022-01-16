N.Sembilan PH does not rule out changes in distribution of seats in GE15

PORT DICKSON, Jan 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not rule out the possibility of changes in the distribution of seats among its component parties in the 15th General Election (GE15) taking into account the involvement of young voters and new political parties.

Negeri Sembilan PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the PH coalition, both at the state and central levels, was currently studying the need to do so as GE15 might be held at any time.

“There will definitely be significant changes in the nomination of candidates for GE15, especially with the 5.8 million new young voters who are the ones to determine the country’s political landscape.

“We are also looking for a formula to win the hearts of the young voters,” he told reporters after opening the 2022 Negeri Sembilan PH Women’s Convention 2022 here today.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin, who is also the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, said he was optimistic of the coalition defending the 20 state seats it won in the last general election. — Bernama