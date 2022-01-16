Melaka first state picked for legal tour programme, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin winding up the debate on the motion at the Dewan Negara, October 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Jan 16— Melaka will become the first state for the implementation of the national legal tour programme involving agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) involving the Legal Aid Department, Insolvency Department and Election Commission (EC).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the tour series is expected to be launched by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at the end of this month before being expanded to other states.

“The tour series will also involve town hall sessions, dialogues, legal aid service, exhibitions and visits depending on the needs and demand of the agencies under the department in every state involved.

“The objective of the event is aimed at giving wider exposure and understanding to the local populace on national legal aspects other than the functions and roles of the agencies involved and the services offered to the people,” she said.

She told reporters this after launching the 2021 Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) (UPKK) Class Assessment Test Excellence Awards Ceremony here today.

During the ceremony, 72 outstanding pupils for the 2020 and 2021 UPKK were presented with certificates and cash involving an allocation of almost RM100,000.

Meanwhile, she said the tuition programme for students sitting for the 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in March for the Masjid Tanah Parliamentary constituency would commence as soon as possible.

“The tuition programme was stopped for almost two years following the Covid-19 pandemic and it will be started promptly. I have discussed with the district education department and schools to begin this programme and we will bear the cost,” she said. — Bernama