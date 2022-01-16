Malaysia logs 19 new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 31,781

Nineteen more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Nineteen more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 31,781.

Of the latest figure, six died before reaching hospitals.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 21 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Pahang with 10 deaths per one million people and Melaka with eight deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at six per one million people.

Nine states recorded lower averages. They are Penang and Selangor (five each), Perlis, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Negri Sembilan (four each), as well as Sarawak (one).

Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states or federal territory that recorded zero deaths.

Almost three quarters of the latest deaths recorded (73.4 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 26.6 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 3,074 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 717 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 411 cases new cases, Sabah (264), Kelantan (194), Pahang (192), Penang (162), Kedah (206), Kuala Lumpur (151), Melaka (144), Perak (115), Negri Sembilan (110), and Terengganu (56).

Labuan recorded 14 new cases, Sarawak (11), Putrajaya (five) and Perlis (three).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,805,337.