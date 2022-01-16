MACC: Company owner in Kedah remanded over submission of falsified bank statements

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Jan 16 — A company owner has been remanded for four days from today to facilitate investigation into the submission of falsified company bank statements in 2018 and 2019.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the order to remand the 46-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Nur Nabilah A. Zainudin.

The man was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office at about 3.30pm yesterday for allegedly submitting company bank account statements with falsified details to a waste management company in 2018 and 2019.

A total of 18 individuals have been remanded so far in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On January 12, the media reported that 25 companies had been identified to be involved in submitting bank statements with false information to a waste management company here in 2018 and 2019.

All the companies were alleged to have committed the offence to enable them to secure contacts for collection of solid waste and management of public cleansing in the northern region worth over RM60 million from the waste management company. — Bernama