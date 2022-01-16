Disgruntled landlord and unpaid electricity bills lead to drug ring in Perak, RM111m ketamine seized

Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said three suspects were apprehended during a series of raids. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The police have crippled a drug processing ring that was operating out of Pusing, Perak, recovering RM111 million in narcotics.

The federal police’s new Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said three suspects were apprehended during a series of raids conducted on January 13 and 14.

“We conducted three raids where we nabbed three suspects aged 24 to 37.

“This syndicate started operating in the middle of last year and we estimate that the amount of ketamine found was close to two tonnes with a street value of RM111 million.

The amount of ketamine is estimated to provide around 1.6 million hits.

“The suspects have been remanded for four days to assist the investigation and two of them have prior offences relating to drugs and crime,” he said today during a press conference in Perak.

Ayob said the police were alerted to the group’s activities after the owner of the factory made a police report to complain about the syndicate’s refusal to pay their electricity bill.

He said they had refused to pay the bill for months, resulting in the owner going to the police and upon investigation, the police discovered they were a criminal group using abandoned factories as their lab.

“With Covid-19, a lot of factories have been forced to shut down. So we would like to say to all landlords that if you feel the person renting your factory space is doing something suspicious, please let us know,” he added.

In addition, the police are looking for three more suspects who are at large and said to be part of this syndicate.

One of the suspect’s last known locations was in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, while the other two were spotted at Kampung Larut and Kampung Sentosa, Taiping.