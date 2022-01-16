Police: Woman allegedly decapitated by son in Kuala Selangor

Police arrested an unemployed man on suspicion of murdering his mother in Kampung Baru Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Jan 16 — Police arrested an unemployed 28-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his mother in Kampung Baru Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor near here yesterday.

Kuala Selangor district police chief, Supt Ramli Kasa said police were alerted to the case at about 5.45pm by the victim’s 30-year-old daughter who went to the house to check on her mother when the latter did not answer her calls.

He said on arrival, the daughter saw blood stains all over the house and the suspect, who was shocked by the presence of his sibling, fled into a bush area behind the house.

“The police who went to scene found a woman, with the head severed, in the living room and blood stains in the house.

“With the help of villagers, police managed to nab the suspect who was found hiding in the bush area near the house,” he said in a statement today.

Ramli said police also seized a machete, believed to be the murder weapon, from a toilet in the house.

The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, he said, adding that the police had obtained an order from the Kuala Selangor Magistrate’s Court to remand him for seven days from today. — Bernama